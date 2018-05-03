President Trump Acknowledges Stormy Daniels Payment,

Denies Affair Trump took to Twitter on Thursday to acknowledge the payment of $130,000 that was made to Daniels. The president‘s comments come after his attorney, former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, confirmed that Trump has since repaid the money to Cohen, his personal attorney. Daniels, who claims to have had an affair with Trump in 2006, is currently suing him for defamation.