Kushner Cos. Intentionally Filed False NYC Housing Paperwork Kushner Companies filed at least 80 false applications, according to the Associated Press. The applications falsely stated that there were no rent-controlled tenants in the buildings. Tenants told the AP that the new construction intended to force them out of their homes. Tenant Mary Ann Siwek told the AP Rent-controlled tenants were eventually offered money to leave the building, the AP reported.