Georgians head to the polls for the 2018 midterm elections It's Election Day in Georgia, and voters have been heading to the polls in droves For Henry County resident Hanna McMillan, it was her first time casting a vote as a young adult Albert Lebron of Decatur said he hit the polls at the International Community School Chandler Parker of Atlanta said Stacey Abrams got his vote. "I think she‘s an extremely intelligent person" Reid Logan, 63, and Debbie Logan, 60, both voted for Kemp. “He‘s not a sociali