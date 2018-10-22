NYPD Ditching Body Cameras After One 'Bursts Into Flames' Reports say the incident occurred in

Staten Island and involved a

Vievu model LE-5 camera. An official says the camera began to smoke and fell from his shirt to the ground, where it then "caught fire and was damaged." The New York City Police Department has been working for years to test and outfit its entire force with

body cameras, with a goal of having one for every officer by next year. Reports add around 2,990 cameras may be defected, out of the 15,500 that the NYPD currently fields.