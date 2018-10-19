93 More Women Accuse Former USC Gynecologist of Sexual Abuse 20 women appeared at a news conference Thursday to announce the filing of new lawsuits About 500 current and former students have now made accusations against George Tyndall. Tyndall worked as the only full-time gynecologist at the university‘s health clinic The women accuse Tyndall of making crude comments, taking inappropriate photographs and forcing plaintiffs to strip naked and groping them. Complaints reportedly go back as far as 1988. Dana Loewy, alleged victim of Tyndall assault in 1993,

via 'TIME' USC said it was aware of the lawsuits and will seek “a prompt and fair resolution that is respectful of our

former students.”