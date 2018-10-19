Uber to Test New Staffing Business Called 'Uber Works' The service would allow businesses to hire short-term workers for things like events and corporate functions, such as waiters or

security guards. Uber is trialing the service in Chicago after testing it in Los Angeles earlier this year. 'Uber Works' would likely not directly compete with more consumer-facing

services like 'TaskRabbit.' But it could still become another source of income for the millions of drivers who are contracted by Uber. 'Uber Works' is said to be the latest result of the company‘s push to diversify its business.