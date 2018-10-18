Former USA Gymnastics CEO

Steve Penny Arrested Former USA Gymnastics president and CEO

Steve Penny was arrested on charges Penny faces up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine if he is convicted of the third-degree felony charge. U.S. Marshals arrested Penny in Gatlinburg, Tenn., Authorities say that when Penny found out Nassar was under investigation, The ranch was used as a training facility for

the Olympics David Weeks, district attorney in Walker County, Texas,

via statement