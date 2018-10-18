Trump Acknowledges Journalist

Jamal Khashoggi Is Most Likely Dead President Donald Trump

made the statement "based

on ... intelligence from every side." It's alleged that

Khashoggi was

murdered in a hit During a meeting

with Secretary of

State Mike Pompeo, On Wednesday,

the president

compared the case President Trump, via CNN But on Thursday,

Trump's tone shifted. President Trump, via 'The New York Times' Khashoggi â€”

a Saudi Arabian

journalist critical of the

county's government â€” He walked into the

Saudi Arabian consulate in

Istanbul, Turkey on October 2

and has not been seen since. Turkish officials have alleged

he was murdered by a team of

operatives while in the consulate,

and his body dismembered.