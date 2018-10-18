Tyler, the Creator Signs Deal With Sony Pictures Television Tyler and Lionel Boyce have secured their

first-look deal with Sony. The deal includes potential television and digital project development, as well as scripted and unscripted creations. Jeff Frost, president of Sony Pictures Television, called the partnership a “dream come true.” Jeff Frost, to ’Hollywood Reporter‘ Tyler, the Creator‘s previous projects include Loiter Squad and The Jellies on Adult Swim. The rapper also shared

how he feels about the

new partnership. Tyler, the Creator to ’Hollywood Reporter‘