Trump Threatens to Order US Military to Close Southern Border
Trump Threatens to
Order US Military to
Close Southern Border President Donald Trump
made the threat in a series
of tweets, Thursday morning. The tweets come as a caravan of
several thousand Honduran
immigrants is currently
making its way through Mexico. Seeking to escape the
violence and poverty
of their home country, The Trump administration has
consistently taken a hard line
on immigration, enacting the
controversial "zero-tolerance policy." The policy has led to the separation
of more that 2,500 immigrant
children from their families. President Trump, via '60 Minutes' Trump's campaign promise
of erecting a wall along
the U.S. southern border