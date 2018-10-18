Keto Diet May Prevent Cognitive Decline Consuming ketogenic diets, high in fat and

low in carbohydrates, Scientists at Sanders-Brown Center on Aging at the University of Kentucky conducted two studies on mice. In the first study, published in 'Scientific Reports,' Those that followed the keto diet had improved blood flow to the brain, better bacterial balance in the gut,

lower blood sugar and lower body weight. In the second study, published in the journal

'Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience,' researchers

scanned the brains of mice The data indicated that calorie restriction could improve metabolic functioning in aging mice, thus protecting their brain health. Ai-Ling Lin, study author, via 'Medical News Today'