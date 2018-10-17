Twitter Publishes Accounts With Potential Election-Meddling Information

Twitter says the accounts will help The move comes weeks before

the U.S. midterm elections

on November 6. The internet's biggest social media companies have received scrutiny for their inability to curb fake news and coordinated

information operations

running rampant on

their platforms. The data released this week includes

3,841 accounts from the Russian-backed

Internet Research Agency. 770 other accounts appear to have ties to Iran. Researchers say the accounts target specific activist communities but largely remained apolitical

and opportunistic.