Twitter Publishes Accounts With Potential Election-Meddling Information
Twitter says the accounts will help The move comes weeks before
the U.S. midterm elections
on November 6. The internet's biggest social media companies have received scrutiny for their inability to curb fake news and coordinated
information operations
running rampant on
their platforms. The data released this week includes
3,841 accounts from the Russian-backed
Internet Research Agency. 770 other accounts appear to have ties to Iran. Researchers say the accounts target specific activist communities but largely remained apolitical
and opportunistic.