Audio Released of Journalist Jamal Khashoggi‘s Alleged Murder

The 'Washington Post' columnist's

Apple Watch may have captured

gruesome audio of him being

tortured and killed. Ksashoggi, a vocal critic of the Saudi regime, has been missing since entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul

on October 2. Turkish officials have since said his

murder was ordered by the

Saudi Arabia government. Sources say authorities recovered the audio

from Khashoggi‘s iPhone and

his iCloud account, which were synced up to

his Apple Watch. It is believed he gave his phones to his fiancee, Hatice Cengiz, before entering the consulate to arrange paperwork

for his marriage. The tape, if it is authentic, reveal Khashoggi's panicked screams before he is “injected with an unknown drug." Nothing more is heard from

him after that.