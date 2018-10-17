Audio Released of Journalist Jamal Khashoggi‘s Alleged Murder
The 'Washington Post' columnist's
Apple Watch may have captured
gruesome audio of him being
tortured and killed. Ksashoggi, a vocal critic of the Saudi regime, has been missing since entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul
on October 2. Turkish officials have since said his
murder was ordered by the
Saudi Arabia government. Sources say authorities recovered the audio
from Khashoggi‘s iPhone and
his iCloud account, which were synced up to
his Apple Watch. It is believed he gave his phones to his fiancee, Hatice Cengiz, before entering the consulate to arrange paperwork
for his marriage. The tape, if it is authentic, reveal Khashoggi's panicked screams before he is “injected with an unknown drug." Nothing more is heard from
him after that.