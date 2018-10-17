Mueller May Be Ready

to Deliver Findings

in Trump/Russia Probe According to two U.S. officials, findings from special counsel Robert Mueller could come as early as days after the November midterm elections. Mueller leads

the investigation Since it began in May of

2017, the investigation has

yielded more than two dozen

indictments and guilty pleas. Most notable was the conviction

of President Donald Trump's former

campaign manager, Paul Manafort. Manafort has

also entered

into a plea deal with

the special counsel, There have been

recent concerns

that Trump may

fire the special counsel, Rosenstein personally appointed

Mueller, while Sessions has

recused himself completely. The president

routinely refers to

the investigation

as a "witch hunt."