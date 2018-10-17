Mueller May Be Ready to Deliver Findings in Trump/Russia Probe
Mueller May Be Ready
to Deliver Findings
in Trump/Russia Probe According to two U.S. officials, findings from special counsel Robert Mueller could come as early as days after the November midterm elections. Mueller leads
the investigation Since it began in May of
2017, the investigation has
yielded more than two dozen
indictments and guilty pleas. Most notable was the conviction
of President Donald Trump's former
campaign manager, Paul Manafort. Manafort has
also entered
into a plea deal with
the special counsel, There have been
recent concerns
that Trump may
fire the special counsel, Rosenstein personally appointed
Mueller, while Sessions has
recused himself completely. The president
routinely refers to
the investigation
as a "witch hunt."