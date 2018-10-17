Boxer Canelo Alvarez Inks the Largest Contract in Sports Alvarez has agreed to a 11-fight deal worth at least $365 million with

streaming service DAZN. It beats the 13-year, $325 million deal

Giancarlo Stanton signed with the

Miami Marlins in 2014. DAZN launched in the U.S. just last month. The company is looking to exploit a gap in the market, after HBO said it would stop

broadcasting boxing at the end of 2018. The premium channel has aired pro boxing matches for the past 45 years. Alvarez has a huge following in Mexico and the United States. His fights have also pulled in

hundreds of millions of dollars

on pay-per-view. Alvarez's next fight is against Britain‘s

Rocky Fielding on December 15 at

New York‘s Madison Square Garden.