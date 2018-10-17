Polio-Like Illness Affecting Kids in More Than Half of US States
Polio-Like Illness Affecting
Kids in More Than Half of US States Acute flaccid myelitis (AFM)
affects mostly children and
can cause paralysis. As of September 30, Another 14 states have
suspected cases of the
disease, or are investigating
suspected cases. Of those 30 states,
Colorado has the most
with 14 confirmed cases. AFM affects the
nervous system,
focusing on the gray
matter of the spinal cord. Symptoms include sudden
weakness in the limbs,
slurred speech and
difficulty breathing. Cases of AFM have
spiked since 2014. Their spike coincided with
a national outbreak of
severe respiratory illness
caused by enterovirus D68. Some doctors think that
AFM could begin with
a viral infection. Dr. Samuel Dominguez, Children's Hospital
Colorado, via CNN