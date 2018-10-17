Polio-Like Illness Affecting

Kids in More Than Half of US States Acute flaccid myelitis (AFM)

affects mostly children and

can cause paralysis. As of September 30, Another 14 states have

suspected cases of the

disease, or are investigating

suspected cases. Of those 30 states,

Colorado has the most

with 14 confirmed cases. AFM affects the

nervous system,

focusing on the gray

matter of the spinal cord. Symptoms include sudden

weakness in the limbs,

slurred speech and

difficulty breathing. Cases of AFM have

spiked since 2014. Their spike coincided with

a national outbreak of

severe respiratory illness

caused by enterovirus D68. Some doctors think that

AFM could begin with

a viral infection. Dr. Samuel Dominguez, Children's Hospital

Colorado, via CNN