Federal Deficit Jumps to

Highest Rate in 6 Years The White House blamed the

$779 billion deficit on

government spending. Mick Mulvaney, White House budget director, via NPR Government spending

rose 3% during the

just-ended fiscal year. Senate Republican

leader Mitch McConnell

blamed the deficit on Social

Security, Medicare and Medicaid. Top Senate Democrat

Chuck Schumer responded

that the rising deficit was the result

of Republicans' "tax cut for the rich." Republican led lawmakers

recently voted to cut the

corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%. Maya MacGuineas, Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, via NPR Historically, the deficit balloons

during a recession and shrinks

during a robust economy. The last time U.S.

unemployment was at its

current low was in 1969.