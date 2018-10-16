Recovery From Human-Caused Animal Extinction Will Take Millions of Years
Recovery From Human-Caused
Animal Extinction Will
Take Millions of Years The International Union for
the Conservation of Nature
makes a stark prediction
for the next 100 years. During that time span, it says that
99.9% of critically endangered
species and 67% of endangered
species will be lost. After that, nature will need
3-5 million years to return
to the earth's current biodiversity. This "best-case scenario"
was derived by researchers
from Aarhus University in Denmark. The reason it will take
millions of years for
the earth to recover Because species that
are more "evolutionarily
distinct" are at a greater
risk for extinction, the findings of
the study could help
conservationists decide where
to focus their preservation efforts.