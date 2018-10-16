Recovery From Human-Caused

Animal Extinction Will

Take Millions of Years The International Union for

the Conservation of Nature

makes a stark prediction

for the next 100 years. During that time span, it says that

99.9% of critically endangered

species and 67% of endangered

species will be lost. After that, nature will need

3-5 million years to return

to the earth's current biodiversity. This "best-case scenario"

was derived by researchers

from Aarhus University in Denmark. The reason it will take

millions of years for

the earth to recover Because species that

are more "evolutionarily

distinct" are at a greater

risk for extinction, the findings of

the study could help

conservationists decide where

to focus their preservation efforts.