Melania Trump Calls for Boycott of T.I. After Racy Music Video

In the video, a woman who looks like Melania strips in front of T.I. in

the Oval Office. She is seen wearing the First Lady's

“I REALLY DON‘T CARE DO U?” jacket. In the video, "Melania" also defaces her husband‘s presidential portrait with red spray paint. Stephanie Grisham, a spokeswoman for the first lady, has called for a boycott of T.I.‘s

music in response. The video was posted by the

Atlanta-based rapper to promote

his new album Dime Trap. It has been viewed more than

1.4 million times. T.I. also posted the video to Twitter with the caption

“Dear 45, I ain‘t Kanye."