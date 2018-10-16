Turkey Claims Evidence of Journalist Jamal Khashoggi's Murder by

Saudi Arabia The 'Washington Post' columnist disappeared after entering the

Saudi consulate in Turkey on October 2. Saudi Arabia officials have denied knowledge of Khashoggi's whereabouts. They have also claimed that he left the Istanbul consulate shortly after he went in. Investigators searched the area on Monday and early Tuesday this week. According to Turkish President

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, they found

surfaces newly painted over. This could indicate an attempt to conceal evidence. Reports now say the

Saudi government may claim

Khashoggi died as a result of

a botched interrogation, which was conducted without clearance or transparency.