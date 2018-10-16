5 Corporations Are Accelerating Climate Change 5 companies alone have a larger carbon footprint than oil tycoons Shell and BP combined. Surprisingly, all of them are food-related. They include Cargill, Tyson and U.S. And Dairy Farmers of America. Cargill is the world's largest food trader which processes meat, eggs and oil. Tyson processes 424,000 pigs and 130,000 cattle and 35 million chickens a week in the U.S. U.S. And Dairy Farmers of America produces 30% of the country's milk. The staggering carbon footprint Farm machinery fuel and transport emissions also contribute to climate change. A bombshell report published last week suggests that Americans and Britons should cut their consumption of beef by 90% to halt global warming.