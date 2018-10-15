Trump's 2020 Re-Election Campaign

Has Raised More Than $100 Million Along with the Republican

National Committee, President Donald Trump is the

first president in modern history

to have begun fundraising

so early in his term. Trump has been soliciting donations

for 2020 since his inauguration day,

when he technically launched

his re-election campaign. Senior advisor

Laura Trump,

the president's

the president's daughter-in-law, Laura Trump, White House senior advisor, via Huffpost