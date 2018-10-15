Trump's 2020 Re-Election Campaign Has Raised More Than $100 Million
Trump's 2020 Re-Election Campaign
Has Raised More Than $100 Million Along with the Republican
National Committee, President Donald Trump is the
first president in modern history
to have begun fundraising
so early in his term. Trump has been soliciting donations
for 2020 since his inauguration day,
when he technically launched
his re-election campaign. Senior advisor
Laura Trump,
the president's
the president's daughter-in-law, Laura Trump, White House senior advisor, via Huffpost