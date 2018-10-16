Nearly $1 Billion in Lottery Winnings

Waiting to Be Claimed The jackpot for Mega Millions has reached $654 million. It is the second highest in game history. The largest, just $2 million more, was drawn in March 2012. The top prize for Powerball's jackpot is at least $345 million. This means a whopping

$999 million is up for grabs! The bloated payouts are a function of

a jackpot drought. The last Powerball winner was over two months ago. Mega Millions' last winner was in July. The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 302,575,350 to 1. For Powerball,

its 292,201,388 to 1.