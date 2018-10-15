DNA Database Can Identify

60% of Americans, Says Study The percentage pertains to Americans

who have European ancestry, even

if they haven't submitted their DNA. The study analyzed the DNA of

1.2 million people who had

submitted their genetic information

to one of two genealogy websites. It raises privacy concerns

about how police and hackers

might use the information. The chief science officer

from MyHeritage Yaniv Erlich, CSO MyHeritage, via NBC News California police used the tactic

to track down and arrest

the suspected "Golden State Killer." The elusive serial killer had evaded capture for decades. Police were led to Joseph DeAngelo

because one of his cousins' DNA

was in a genealogy database. Police extracted DeAngelo's

DNA from a disposed tissue. His DNA matched

the DNA collected Shai Carmi, geneticist Hebrew University of Jerusalem, via NBC News