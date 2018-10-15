Prince Estate Wants Trump to Stop Using

'Purple Rain' After Trump recently played the song at his Mississippi rally, the late singer‘s estate reached out. The president has

frequently played Prince‘s

music at his rallies. A retweet from Prince‘s half brother, Omarr Baker, showed a statement made on behalf of the estate. Omarr Baker,

via Twitter Multiple other artists

have also requested that

Trump no longer use their

music at his events. These artists include Adele, The Rolling Stones, Elton John and more.