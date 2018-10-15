Dave Chappelle Supports Kanye West Amidst Trump Controversy
Dave Chappelle Supports
Kanye West Amidst
Trump Controversy In a recent CNN interview,
Chappelle said that Kanye is
"an artist, and he‘s a genius." West has
sparked outrage
in recent months, He met with Trump at
the White House last week. His comments to reporters
in the Oval Office was spoofed
by SNL over the weekend. Dave Chappelle,
via 'Entertainment Weekly' Chapelle mentioned
that "a decade ago Dave Chappelle,
via 'Entertainment Weekly' Chappelle also acknowledged
that West could be more
tactful with his comments. Dave Chappelle,
via 'Entertainment Weekly'