Former 'American Idol' Competitor

Accused of Heroin Distribution According to 'ABC News,'

31-year-old Antonella Barba was

arrested Thursday in Norfolk, Virgina. The ex 'American Idol' and 'Fear Factor' contestant was charged with distributing over 100 grams of heroin. Earlier this year, Barba appeared

on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' for a

"Where Are They Now?" segment. According to 'ABC News,' Barba was previously charged for shoplifting. Barba, who reached the top 16 on 'American Idol' in 2007, is set to appear in court Monday.