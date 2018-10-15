Amy Winehouse's Family Signs on for Biopic According to 'The Guardian,' the

family of the late singer had been

previously approached to produce

a biopic but felt "the time was not right." Now, they're ready

to tell Amy's story. Mitch Winehouse, via statement The film will be produced by Alison Owen and Debra Hayward, with the Winehouse family acting as executive producers. Geoff Deane will be

adapting Amy's life story. Amy's father, Mitch Winehouse,

gave some insight as to who

might portray his daughter. Mitch Winehouse, via 'The Guardian'

and 'The Sun' News of the biopic, slated to start shooting in 2019, comes just after the family revealed plans for an Amy Winehouse hologram

world tour.