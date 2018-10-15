MelaniaÂ Trump Ignores Cheating Rumors

Melania Trump Ignores Cheating Rumors The First Lady has finally addressed the rumors of her husband's infidelity. In an interview with ABC, Trump says she loves the President and has "much more important things to think about." She feels people are just spreading rumors about her marriage. Melania Trump, via ABC News During the 2016 presidential campaign, Both porn star Stormy Daniels and ex-Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal have said they had sex with

Donald Trump years ago. When asked if the repeated rumors hurt her, she said "the media world is speculating."