Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Announce Pregnancy Kensington Palace confirmed Monday that the royal couple are expecting their first child together. Kensington Palace, via statement A source told ’People‘ that Meghan has had her 12-week scan and is “feeling well.” The great news comes just five months after their royal wedding on May 19. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle began dating back in July 2016 after meeting on a blind date.