Cardi B Sends

Her Support to

Selena Gomez Cardi B took to Instagram on Thursday to send words of positivity to Selena Gomez. News broke Wednesday that Selena Gomez has been hospitalized Gomez and Cardi B recently teamed up for a new song, "Taki Taki." The music video also features

DJ Snake and Ozuna DJ Snake also voiced his support for Gomez on social media. Selena Gomez is currently at an

East Coast psychiatric facility

receiving treatment,