Texas gun range officer prevents tragedy when man puts gun to friend's head for selfie

HOUSTON (WKRC) - Two men who risked their lives, all for a selfie. A gun range customer held a gun to his friend's head, hoping to get a picture for social media. It starts off bad enough, with one guy taking a selfie, gun in hand, and then it gets worse! It's a cringe-worthy moment when he points the gun at his friend's head for another picture. The range safety officer quickly intervenes. "He reacted perfectly. He was quick.