Excessive Drinking Caused Over 3 Million Deaths in 2016 More than 3 million people died from drinking too much alcohol in 2016, About 237 million men and 46 million women face alcohol problems, Around 33% of alcohol-related deaths were a result of injuries, including car crashes and self-harm. About 20% were due to digestive disorders or cardiovascular diseases. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the

World Health Organization, via CBS News The report, the third in a series including reports in 2010 and 2014, relies on information from 2016. The trends point to an expected increase in global alcohol per capita consumption over the next decade, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, via CBS News