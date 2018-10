Astronauts Survive

Aborted Rocket Launch An American astronaut and Russian cosmonaut survived an

emergency landing. Nick Hague and Alexey Ovchinin were traveling to the International Space Station on the Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft. The ship experienced a

technical failure that sent

their rocket diving back to Earth. The rocket launched was supposed

to be on a six-hour journey. They made a safe landing and are reported to be in

"good condition."