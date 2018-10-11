Obamacare Premiums Will Fall for

the First Time in 2019 The average premium for Obamacare's benchmark silver plan will decline

by 1.5%. It is the first time average premiums have fallen since the Affordable Care Act exchanges opened in 2014. The decline comes after a 37% spike

for 2018's silver plan. Americans who buy those plans will save

$6 a month over this year's rate, on average. They will still pay $105 more

a month than in 2017. The biggest drop will be in Tennessee, where premiums will fall by

more than 26%. 2019 will be the first time that Americans will not have to pay a penalty

for being uninsured. It will also be easier for people to sign up for alternatives to Obamacare, including short-term health plans and association health plans. These are usually cheaper

but offer skimpier benefits.