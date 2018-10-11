Obamacare Premiums Will Fall for the First Time in 2019
Obamacare Premiums Will Fall for
the First Time in 2019 The average premium for Obamacare's benchmark silver plan will decline
by 1.5%. It is the first time average premiums have fallen since the Affordable Care Act exchanges opened in 2014. The decline comes after a 37% spike
for 2018's silver plan. Americans who buy those plans will save
$6 a month over this year's rate, on average. They will still pay $105 more
a month than in 2017. The biggest drop will be in Tennessee, where premiums will fall by
more than 26%. 2019 will be the first time that Americans will not have to pay a penalty
for being uninsured. It will also be easier for people to sign up for alternatives to Obamacare, including short-term health plans and association health plans. These are usually cheaper
but offer skimpier benefits.