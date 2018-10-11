Millennials Are Killing the American Cheese Industry American cheese is finally losing its appeal. Millennial consumers are opting for more artisan and specialty cheeses. The melty, plasticky cheese slices are too heavily processed to appeal to health-conscious shoppers. Even McDonald's offers a Big Mac with American cheese free of preservatives. U.S. sales of processed cheeses such as Velveeta and Kraft singles is predicted to drop 1.6% this year. The number of cheese factories has increased, but they are primarily producing specialty cheeses. Gayle Voss, Owner of Gayle V‘s Best Ever Grilled Cheese, to Bloomberg Gayle Voss, Owner of Gayle V‘s Best Ever Grilled Cheese, to Bloomberg