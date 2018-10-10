Mariah Carey Accused of Lip-Syncing at AMAs Carey performed for the

second time since 2008 at the

American Music Awards on Tuesday. The pop diva belted her new single,

"With You," in what many people

regarded as a flawless performance. Other people weren't so convinced and

took to Twitter to voice their speculation. Twitter user Twitter user Twitter user A rep for Carey

commented on

the remarks: Mariah Carey rep, to 'Fox News' Carey launched her comeback

with the single "GTFO," which

was released shortly before "With You." "With You" is set to appear on

Carey's upcoming album, which

is expected to be released later this year. Carey has received 10 AMA awards

during her musical career and is

the only solo artist of all time

with the most No. 1 hits.