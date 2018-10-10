Mariah Carey Accused of Lip-Syncing at AMAs
Mariah Carey Accused of Lip-Syncing at AMAs Carey performed for the
second time since 2008 at the
American Music Awards on Tuesday. The pop diva belted her new single,
"With You," in what many people
regarded as a flawless performance. Other people weren't so convinced and
took to Twitter to voice their speculation. Twitter user Twitter user Twitter user A rep for Carey
commented on
the remarks: Mariah Carey rep, to 'Fox News' Carey launched her comeback
with the single "GTFO," which
was released shortly before "With You." "With You" is set to appear on
Carey's upcoming album, which
is expected to be released later this year. Carey has received 10 AMA awards
during her musical career and is
the only solo artist of all time
with the most No. 1 hits.