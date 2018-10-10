Channing Tatum Dating

Singer Jessie J News of the pair‘s relationship follows Tatum's split from Jenna Dewan after nearly nine years of marriage. Back in April, Tatum and Dewan, who share a 5-year-old daughter named Everly, announced their decision to separate. The 38-year-old 'Magic Mike' star and 30-year-old Jessie have reportedly been seeing each other for

a couple months. Tatum has been spotted at the “Domino” singer‘s recent concerts in Seattle

and Salt Lake City. A social media user adds that the pair also played mini golf together in Seattle on

Saturday, October 6. A second source says, “It‘s new, casual and they‘re having fun together.” It‘s unclear when and how Tatum and Jessie first met.