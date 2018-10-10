Verne Troyer's Cause of Death

Revealed to Be a Suicide The news comes six months after the passing of the 49-year-old

'Austin Powers' star. He is also known for appearing in the films

'Harry Potter and the Philosopher‘s Stone'

and 'Men in Black.' The Los Angeles County Department Medical Examiner-Coroner‘s office says Troyer died from sequelae of alcohol intoxication. The actor was rushed to the hospital in early April for a “reported poisoning.” Three weeks later, he was pronounced dead on April 21. Back in April 2017, Troyer admitted to fans that he‘d been receiving treatment for alcohol addiction. Verne Troyer, via social media