Fabolous Indicted for Domestic Violence

by Grand Jury The Brooklyn-based rapper turned himself in to police after attacking girlfriend Emily B earlier this year. He was scheduled to appear in court in April on charges of aggravated assault and making terroristic threats. Fabolous' lawyer then asked for a last-minute delay, indefinitely postponing his appearance in court. TMZ reports Fabolous is facing

four felony charges related to

the alleged assault. A grand jury in New Jersey indicted the rapper last week on one count of possession of a weapon, one count of domestic violence with significant bodily injury and two counts of threatening to kill. The four charges Fabolous is facing can net up to five years in prison each.