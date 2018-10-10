Michael Bloomberg Re-Registers as a Democrat, Considers Presidential Run The former New York Mayor took to social media to announce his

new political affiliation. In his Instagram post, Bloomberg mentioned a need for a check on power

in Washington. Michael Bloomberg, via Instagram The billionaire previously ran for office as a Republican and

an independent. Currently, the Republican Party holds both The move comes as no surprise for the former NYC mayor. Bloomberg said he'd donate millions to support Democrats for the midterm elections.