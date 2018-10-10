New Details About Obamas‘

Netflix Projects Emerge Back in May, Barack and Michelle Obama signed a deal with Netflix to produce original content. Netflix Chief Content Officer

Ted Sarandos is now just

beginning to reveal what the

content will look like. Ted Sarandos, Netflix CCO, via statement Sarandos then said that sports, lifestyle and nutrition are among the topics the former U.S. president and

First Lady will cover. He adds that politics will not be a focus. When asked if the Obamas would

appear on camera, Sarandos said,

"I hope so."