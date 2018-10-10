Trump Expresses Doubt on

Bombshell UN Climate Change Report The U.S. president even said that the world's climate right now might

actually be "fabulous." His comments were in response to a

United Nations report warning that

humans have just 12 years to

curb climate change. The report is based on more than 6,000 scientific references from 91 authors across 40 countries. As president, Trump has been unwilling to take steps to battle climate change that he feels would damage some industries. Donald Trump, U.S. President, via statement He even has previously called

climate change a "hoax." Last year, Trump also said he would pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate accord. The accord, signed by 195 nations, set a

global goal of keeping the planet

from warming by more than

1.5 degrees Celsius.