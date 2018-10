Lana Del Rey and Azealia Banks Engage in Heated Twitter Feud Lana Del Rey confronted Kanye West on Instagram over his support of Trump

on Sep. 30. Banks then called out Lana for her comments. Last night, Lana Del Rey responded to Banks on Twitter. Banks responded with a series of tweets criticizing Lana‘s physical appearance. Del Rey tweeted back at Banks. The two women had one last back-and-forth before calling it

quits for the night.