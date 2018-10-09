Kanye West Deletes Social Media Accounts After His Rants

Became 'Unhealthy' A source close to ’People‘ stated that “it‘s very difficult for him to stop” when he begins his rants. Source, to 'People' Ye received a lot of backlash

after his 'Saturday Night Live'

rant in support of Donald Trump. He later declared he wanted to “abolish the 13th amendment” and then said he meant to say “amend.” The source proceeded to state that West‘s wife Kim Kardashian supports his decision to step away from social media. Source, to 'People'