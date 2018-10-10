Hurricane Michael Set to Crash Into Florida as Category 4 Storm Hurricane Michael is expected to make landfall along Florida's northeastern Gulf Coast Wednesday afternoon. It will be the strongest hurricane to ever hit the Florida Panhandle, with records dating to 1851, A massive storm surge and over

100 mph winds are possible, The hurricane is expected to stay intact as it passes inland through Florida and parts of Alabama and Georgia. About 3.7 million people are under hurricane warnings. Florida Gov. Rick Scott has already declared a state of emergency in

35 Florida counties. Rick Scott, via Wednesday news conference