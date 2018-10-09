Obesity Rates Climb in Seven US States A new report says obesity rates top

35% in at least seven states in the U.S. That's up from five states two years ago. A report from Trust for America‘s Health and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation found that obesity tops 35% in Iowa, Oklahoma, Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and West Virginia. John Auerbach, president of Trust for America's Health, via statement The report adds 22 states had adult obesity rates between 30 and 35%. According to the CDC, as recently as 2012, no state had an obesity rate of 35% or more.