Kanye to Visit Trump and Kushner at the White House
Kanye to Visit
Trump and Kushner
at the White House During their meeting,
the three are expected to mainly
discuss issues in West's native Chicago. Sarah Sanders, White House press secretary, via Insider Senior White House aide
Jared Kushner is leading a
prison sentencing reform project. Kushner and Trump previously
met with West's wife, Kim Kardashian. Kardashian successfully lobbied for clemency on behalf of Alice Johnson, 63, who was serving a life sentence for nonviolent drug offences. West has been an
outspoken supporter of Trump, and said that the two
share "dragon energy." During his most recent
performance on
'Saturday Night Live,' 'SNL' cast member Kenan Thompson
described the surreal incident as
being held "hostage" by the artist.