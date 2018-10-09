Kanye to Visit

Trump and Kushner

at the White House During their meeting,

the three are expected to mainly

discuss issues in West's native Chicago. Sarah Sanders, White House press secretary, via Insider Senior White House aide

Jared Kushner is leading a

prison sentencing reform project. Kushner and Trump previously

met with West's wife, Kim Kardashian. Kardashian successfully lobbied for clemency on behalf of Alice Johnson, 63, who was serving a life sentence for nonviolent drug offences. West has been an

outspoken supporter of Trump, and said that the two

share "dragon energy." During his most recent

performance on

'Saturday Night Live,' 'SNL' cast member Kenan Thompson

described the surreal incident as

being held "hostage" by the artist.