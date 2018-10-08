Michael Could Be Most Destructive Hurricane in Decades to Hit

Florida Panhandle As of Tuesday morning, the storm has reached

Category 2 strength. It is then expected to strengthen to Category 3 before hitting

Florida on Wednesday. Tens of thousands of people in the state have been ordered to evacuate. Over the weekend, heavy rain caused by Michael killed 13 people in Central America . The National Hurricane Center says the storm currently has maximum sustained winds of nearly 100 mph. Michael would be the first major storm to hit the Panhandle since

Hurricane Dennis in 2005. The National Weather Service predicts Michael will weaken as it moves through the Southeast

on Wednesday night and Thursday.