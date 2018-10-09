Nikki Haley Resigns as Trump's UN Ambassador
Nikki Haley Resigns as
Trump's UN Ambassador President Donald Trump said that Haley informed him months ago she intended to resign after two years of service. President Donald Trump,
via 'The New York Times' A former governor of South Carolina, Haley has been described as an early critic of the president. A first generation
American whose parents
immigrated from India, Nikki Haley, via 'The New York Times' When Haley threatened
Moscow with further
sanctions for its support Kudlow's statement to the press
that Haley had suffered a "momentary
confusion" received a characteristic
response from the ambassador. Nikki Haley, via NBC News Kudlow apologized to Haley following the quip. Downplaying rumors of a presidential
run in 2020, Haley said she intends to
campaign for Trump's re-election.