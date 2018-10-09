Nikki Haley Resigns as

Trump's UN Ambassador President Donald Trump said that Haley informed him months ago she intended to resign after two years of service. President Donald Trump,

via 'The New York Times' A former governor of South Carolina, Haley has been described as an early critic of the president. A first generation

American whose parents

immigrated from India, Nikki Haley, via 'The New York Times' When Haley threatened

Moscow with further

sanctions for its support Kudlow's statement to the press

that Haley had suffered a "momentary

confusion" received a characteristic

response from the ambassador. Nikki Haley, via NBC News Kudlow apologized to Haley following the quip. Downplaying rumors of a presidential

run in 2020, Haley said she intends to

campaign for Trump's re-election.